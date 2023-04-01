One of the key figures in the history of Gwinnett County middle school sports has decided to hang up his whistle.

Ron Hickman, who has spent his entire professional career as a teacher and coach at Richards Middle School in Lawrenceville, recently announced his retirement from coaching, although he will continue to teach physical education at the school. He joined the Richards faculty in 1993 at the age of 22.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.