One of the key figures in the history of Gwinnett County middle school sports has decided to hang up his whistle.
Ron Hickman, who has spent his entire professional career as a teacher and coach at Richards Middle School in Lawrenceville, recently announced his retirement from coaching, although he will continue to teach physical education at the school. He joined the Richards faculty in 1993 at the age of 22.
The Delaware native is the longtime coach of the boys basketball team at Richards and he’s had great success, winning seven county championships and advancing to the finals 10 times, the last time in 2016.
“When we started competing, there weren’t that many schools and now there are 29 middle schools in Gwinnett,” he said, noting that Richards is one of the oldest middle schools in the school system.
A retirement reception was held for Hickman on March 17 at the school. In addition to former players still in the area, Hickman was congratulated by videos shared from other players.
Hickman, whose former players include Jordan Adams (a first-round draft pick of the Memphis Grizzlies now playing in Venezuela), Jonathan Massaquoi (a fifth-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2012), Tony Akins (former Georgia Tech point guard, Mr. Georgia Basketball at Berkmar and longtime overseas pro) and Toneari Lane (who recently transferred to Georgia State from Winthrop), said his teams enjoyed success because he stuck with a consistent philosophy, both on and off the court.
“Basically, the most important thing is to find kids that are coachable and that will buy into your system,” he said. “For me, my big thing is defense. We run a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap and that’s been my staple my whole career, to put pressure on people and get a lot of turnovers.
“My biggest thing is relationships. If you can build relationships with those guys — and they’re like my sons — they’ll work hard for you and you’ll get the most out of them. That’s what I was able to do for most of my career. If you show people you care about them, and that there’s mutual respect, they give you their best.”
Hickman said he was especially proud of his players that went into teaching and coaching, although he’s never coached against a former player.
“It makes me feel great,” he said. “They were very talented players and have a total understanding of the game. They’ll be great leaders and great mentors. It’s great to see and I know they’re going to do a great job. It makes me proud.”
Although he admitted he had little idea 30 years ago he’d still be working at the same school, Hickman — who early in his career was an assistant football coach at Central Gwinnett — was adamant that he’s right where he wants to be.
“I always knew I wanted to coach and teach,” he said. “Besides my family, all my role models were my coaches. All the people I looked up to were my coaches, so I knew what I wanted to do. But I never thought I’d be at the same school the whole time.”
In past years, Hickman had given thought to moving up to the high school level, but he said he has enjoyed working with middle schoolers.
“In middle school, you really can kind of get inside the young people’s heads before their minds are totally made up and they’re still willing to be opening to listening,” he said. “You have a chance to mold them and hopefully lead them in the right direction.”
With a slightly less-hectic schedule, Hickman said he hopes to devote more time to his workouts (saying he may soon start training for a road race). And he expressed his esteem for Cynthia Davis, his partner for 15 years, for all the times he had a very hectic schedule.
“With coaching, you are doing something for eight months out of the year,” said Hickman. “Cynthia has had to sacrifice a lot while I’ve been doing my coaching. I appreciate with her dealing with me through the years.”
