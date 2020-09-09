On the brink of his NFL season, Grady Jarrett returned home for a special surprise this week. The Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowler, with the help of Academy Sports + Outdoors, surprised Denise Richardson, his eighth-grade science teacher, at her Covington home on Tuesday afternoon.
On the brink of his NFL season, Grady Jarrett returned home for a special surprise this week.
The Atlanta Falcons Pro-Bowler, with the help of Academy Sports + Outdoors, surprised Denise Richardson, his eighth-grade science teacher, at her Covington home on Tuesday afternoon. She was one of Jarrett’s favorite teachers before he rose to football stardom at Rockdale County High, Clemson and the NFL.
Jarrett presented her with a “home-gating” event, an at-home tailgating set up by Academy Sports + Outdoors as part of its Teacher Appreciation Month.
Richardson, now the coordinator of the Science, Health and P.E. Office of Teaching and Learning at Rockdale Public Schools, spoke with Jarrett on a video chat after she finished work. She thought Jarrett was speaking to her from an Academy store, but he was in her backyard with a full tailgate spread set up with grill, canopy, chairs, games, coolers, drinkware and Falcons gear.
The two spent time bonding and playing outdoor games in advance of the Falcons’ Sunday opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Academy Sports + Outdoors’ Teacher Appreciation Month offers education professionals 10 percent off purchases in store or online with a valid school ID through the end of September. For more information, go to www.academy.com/teachers.
PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett surprises his eighth-grade teacher
