The natural grass, multi-purpose sports field at Rock Springs Park in Lawrenceville will be upgraded soon to an artificial turf surface, Gwinnett County officials have announced.
Whitesburg-based Sports Turf Company will handle the installation in the amount of $1,863,750, according to a county release. A portion of the project is funded by the 2017 SPLOST Program.
The field work is part of a bigger plan that also will upgrade Rock Springs Park’s lighting, walkways and fencing. The new field will be lined for football, boys and girls lacrosse and soccer. Access to the walking track that surrounds the field and the lacrosse training wall may be closed at times during the renovation project, slated for the summer.
Rock Springs Park’s fields host youth sports through the Collins Hill Athletic Association, which feeds athletes into Collins Hill High School.
It's time to, as they say in New Orleans, "laissez les bon temps rouler" (that translates to "Let the good times roll" in English — but they prefer to say it the Cajun-French way down in Louisiana). This week marks the end of New Orleans' carnival season with Lundi Gras on Monday and Mardi G… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.