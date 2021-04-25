The 40th annual Robert Sapp Baseball Camp will be held May 31-June 4 at the Hog Mountain Baseball Complex in Flowery Branch.
The sessions are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day for ages 6 to 15. For more information, go to robertsappbaseballcamp.com or call 706-207-8010.
Sapp, a former high school baseball coach in Gwinnett, was a longtime college baseball coach at Georgia and Middle Georgia with a career record of 915-210. He is a member of the National Junior College, Glynn County and Georgia Dugout Club Halls of Fame.
