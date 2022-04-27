IMG_0732.png

Robert Sapp talks to campers at his annual baseball camp.

The 41st annual Robert Sapp Baseball Camp is accepting registration for its summer session at the Hog Mountain Baseball Complex, across from the Atlanta Falcons’ facility in Flowery Branch.

The camp is May 30-June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to ages 6 to 15. The rate is $145 per camper, and team rates also are available.

Sapp is a former University of Georgia and Middle Georgia College head coach who went 915-210 at the college level. His career also includes work as a high school coach in Gwinnett.

For more information, go to robertsappbaseballcamp.com, email to rsbbcamp@charter.net or call 770-287-3309.

