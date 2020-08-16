MIAMI, Fla. — Robbie Erlin and a pack of Braves relievers held the Marlins to two hits Sunday in a 4-0 victory.
Nick Markakis took care of the offense with three RBIs as Atlanta won its second straight in Miami after snapping a four-game losing streak.
Erlin’s first start was a huge success as he gave up just one hit in four innings and struck out five. His outing lowered his previously inflated ERA to 5.40.
Darren O’Day struck out two and allowed a hit in 1 1/3 innings, then the Marlins went hitless against A.J. Minter (2/3 inning), Shane Greene (two innings) and Tyler Matzek (one inning).
Atlanta had just as much trouble offensively against the Marlins’ starter, Elieser Hernandez. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out nine and allowed three hits in his five innings before the bullpen faltered for the hosts.
Markakis’ RBI single in the sixth inning put the Braves up 1-0, then the Braves tacked on three runs in the seventh. A bases loaded walk to Marcell Ozuna made it 2-0, then Markakis doubled in two more runs.
Markakis went 2-for-3, upping his season average to .323. Dansby Swanson also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Ozuna was 1-for-2 and walked twice.
The Braves begin a nine-game homestand Monday at 7:05 p.m. with the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.
