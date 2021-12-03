After a week off for Thanksgiving, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the Apex on Saturday, December 4 with a top-five matchup between No. 4-ranked Rob Font and No. 5 Jose Aldo.
Both men come into the main event spotlight riding impressive winning streaks. Font has won 4 straight fights, including an impressive decision victory over former Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt. Font is arguably one of the best strikers in the UFC. The Boston native lands over five significant strikes per minute compared to Aldo’s three. For Font, the goal is to bring Boston a UFC champion.
"We are definitely title town," Font said. "We win everything, all that’s missing is a UFC title. I plan on being that guy to bring a UFC title back to Boston."
In Font’s quest for UFC gold, there is one major obstacle standing in the way of a championship opportunity. That obstacle is the "King of Rio" Jose Aldo.
Aldo, a two-time UFC Bantamweight champion has had a career resurgence in the last year with back-to-back wins over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera. While Saturday’s main event is likely going to be a striking clinic, there are other factors that could change the course of the fight, Aldo‘s submission prowess and Font’s cardio. As a Brazilian jujitsu black belt, Aldo could very well try to get the fight to the floor and neutralize Font’s striking ability despite only having one career submission victory. Font will have the edge in cardio Saturday night as well. Font is one of the best in the UFC at continuing to push the pace in his fights throughout all five rounds as evidenced most recently vs. Garbrandt. Patience will be the key for Aldo to win this fight, as the Brazilian is the older fighter at age 35. Aldo will have to be more selective on when he takes his shots. This fight could really go either way. With a win, both men would likely earn a title shot.
The co-main event promises to be an instant classic. We move to the Lightweight division as Brad Riddell faces Rafael Fiziev. Ranked No. 12 in the Lightweight division, Riddell is a top prospect surging up the rankings after getting off to a fast start in the UFC with a record currently at 5-0. The New Zealand native is on a seven fight winning streak overall. Most recently, Riddell showcased his toughness and durability in a hard fought decision victory over Drew Dober at UFC 263. Riddell possesses impressive knock out power with five out of his ten MMA victories coming via knockout. Saturday’s match up with Fiziev will likely be Riddell’s toughest test to date.
Ranked at No. 14, Fiziev has shown power in his own right notching six knockout victories in 10 victories overall. Fiziev is no stranger to wars in the octagon. Fiziev outlasted Bobby Green in August this year. As former Muaythai training partners Riddell and Fiziev have similar striking prowess landing five significant strikes per minute. Both fighters significant strike accuracy is also nearly 50%. The difference in the fight could come from Fiziev’s wrestling. Fiziev boast a takedown accuracy percentage of 50%. Fiziev could use his wrestling advantage to neutralize Riddell’s power. This co-main event is extremely evenly matched with major implications in the Lightweight division. The winner of this fight would likely crack the top 10.
Also on the main card, we have a match up of two of the oldest fighters on the UFC roster as 39 year-old Clay Guida takes on 41 year-old Leonardo Santos. Guida is a UFC legend that made his UFC debut at UFC 64 in 2005. Guida is one of the most active fighters in MMA, the UFC Hall of Famer has amassed 36 MMA wins and has proved to be lethal on the ground with his wrestling and 13 submission victories. Guida will be looking to rebound from a narrow decision defeat against Mark Madsen in August. In
contrast to Guida, Santos is not a very active fighter only making 22 octagon appearances throughout his career. Saturday night will be the first time since 2015 that Santos has made multiple octagon appearances in a calendar year. Despite his inactivity, Santos has posted an impressive 18-4 record. Santos is a submission artist with nine submission victories. The struggle for Santos has been his gas tank; he tends to fade down the stretch in some of his fights. Santos’ tendency to fade is the reason why Gudia will likely be victorious, despite Santos’ 88% take down defense percentage. The energy of Guida will likely be the difference in this fight. It is always must-see TV when "The Carpenter" steps in the octagon.
In the Lightweight division top prospects Jimmy Crute and Jahmal Hill make their long-awaited return to the octagon after suffering devastating injuries. Crute sustained a foot drop injury in a loss to Anthony Smith at UFC 261 in April. A foot drop injury occurs when calf kicks deaden the leg rendering it useless. Therefore Crute was unable to continue. For Hill he sustained a broken arm early in the fight against Paul Craig at UFC 263. Miraculously, Hill continued to fight until the final bell. Hill’s power is his main threat. The Michigan native has scored four knockout victories in his eight wins overall. Hill is also impressive in terms of his output of strikes landing seven significant strikes per minute. Due to Hill's dangerous hands, Crute will likely rely on is impressive wrestling as a path to victory. The Australian prospect averages nearly 5 takedowns per fight and has an impressive takedown accuracy of 80%. It will be an intriguing fight as top prospects look to get back in the win column.
On the prelims, fan favorites Maki Coconut Bombs Pitolo, Louis Smokla, and Alonzo Menifield return to the octagon. UFC Vegas 44 will be a perfect way to cap an action packed sports day. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN, moving over to ESPN Plus for the main card at 10 p.m.
