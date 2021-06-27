NORFOLK, Va. – Orlando Arcia went 3-for-4 with three singles, but the Gwinnett Stripers went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in a 4-2 loss to the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.
The Stripers are 13-22 in their last 35 games, including 1-8 in their last nine road games.
Gwinnett’s 1-0 lead vanished in the bottom of the second inning as Seth Mejias-Brean launched a three-run home run (3) off Jose Rodriguez (L, 0-2). Zach Jarrett capped the four-run frame with an RBI double as Norfolk (20-25) took a 4-1 lead.
Arcia accounted for three of Gwinnett’s seven hits. He and Drew Waters successfully executed a double steal in the top of the first that gave the Stripers (22-25) a 1-0 lead. Connor Johnstone, Chasen Bradford, Trevor Kelley and Jacob Webb combined on six scoreless, three-hit innings to finish the game.
Four Tides relievers including Evan Phillips (W, 1-0) and Dusten Knight (S, 2) combined on 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
Arcia has now reached base safely in 42 of 46 games this season, batting .312 with a .926 OPS.
Gwinnett's road trip continues Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. game against Durham at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
