Since the ripe young age of 10, Andraya Carter knew three things.
She wanted to attend school, play basketball and pursue a career in sports broadcasting. One of Carter's vivid memories and the primary reason why she wanted to play college basketball was her role models Christi Thomas, Tamika Catchings and Candace Parker. She remembers fondly being fellow Buford grad Christi Thomas' pen pal while Thomas was playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.
"That's when I knew I wanted to be a college basketball player," said Carter, now a rising star as a broadcaster for ESPN and the SEC Network. "I wanted to play at Tennessee, but I wanted to be just like her like, and she even looked like me. She wrote me back; she was like a superhero to me. Now she's now she's like a sister."
Carter has been nothing but ambitious and outgoing within her basketball career and now her broadcasting career.
"We knew that the basketball skill would definitely come, so when you take a skilled player and put it with great athleticism and poise, you have a successful player at the next level," said Buford head girls basketball coach Gene Durden.
Durden knew Carter was something special, given her high-level performance at such a young age.
"Her work ethic was always right," he said. "She always was working on her game. I think her maturity level, too, was really high. Even when she was young, she was great at communicating with people, with teachers and administrators. Everyone loved her."
Those skills led Carter to her first official offer in the eighth grade, with many more to come.
By age 7, Carter knew she wanted to go to the University of Tennessee after growing up reading legendary coach Pat Summitt's books, watching Catchings and watching Tennessee basketball with her Nana and Dad.
"I wanted to be in the orange; it just it stood out. It meant something to me. And I loved it," Carter said.
That Tennessee wasn't too far away from home was a bonus.
"Family means a lot to me, and I wanted to see them as much as I could and have them see me as much as they could," she said.
When the time came to begin focusing on her career, balancing her love for basketball and broadcasting was made easier due to her support system, which included teammates, coaches, professors, advisors, her Tennessee School for the Deaf family and other families in the Knoxville area. Carter claims her keys to success in life were "good habits, a love for school and sports, and then a good support system."
Carter's career began to take off in her fifth year, during graduate school. She had a paid graduate assistantship at the Thornton Center, where she was the assistant to the academic advisor at the university for the softball team. In addition, she was an Uber and Lyft driver, all while coaching basketball on the side.
Carter did everything under the sun to get her experience, but also to earn an income. She moved to Atlanta following graduation and began working with a company called Woodgrain Distribution. After working there for roughly eight months, she was surprised to discover an opening with the SEC Network.
"I drove one of the executives. I was his Uber driver," Carter said. "So we ended up talking, found out my teammate worked for him, found that I was moving to Atlanta, and he basically told me to apply, and I ended up getting the job."
This is where Carter's career as a sports broadcaster started to blossom. She did the SEC Network, driving to South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee games. They were the stepping stones to getting on-air experience while also coaching at Orange Theory, before she joined the SEC Network and ESPN full time.
Carter already has plenty of memorable moments with the SEC Network and ESPN.
"Being a part of the Women's College GameDay crew. It was our first. It was the first College GameDay in 11 years for women's basketball," Carter said of her favorite moments with the network. "So I'm sitting at the desk with Elle Duncan, who I've always admired. And then it's Stephanie White, it's Carolyn Peck and Rebecca Lobo, like all you have to do, is type their name in one time like all their accolades come up, so I'm just sitting at that desk, and it was unreal."
Carter has always loved the atmosphere of sporting events because the majority of the time, she was playing in them. However, as she is progressing with her career, she has now found herself loving contributing to that sports atmosphere, whether that be at basketball games, beach volleyball, football, soccer and more.
Carter has even branched out beyond that and has started her own sports podcast with one of her closest friends, Alyssa. She is beyond excited about the success in those roles, and she has other missions.
"There are so many things that I'm good at, I can grow in and get better at, but for me, the next step or when I think when I'll be really really happy just with my career or my life as a whole is when I use my platform to tap back into some of my other passions, such as working with the Tennessee School for the Deaf and the deaf community and differently-abled kids," she said.
Carter is eager to see where these next couple of years will take her. For now, she is chasing her dreams of sports reporting.
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Atlanta Braves' 13-1 win over the New York Mets on Aug. 15, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.