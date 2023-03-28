GettyImages-1389375695.jpg

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 03, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Through seven decades of NASCAR competition, Richmond (Va.) Raceway has not only been a fan favorite facility but resoundingly one of the competitors’ preferred places to race and to win. And the list of those that have hoisted a Richmond trophy reads like a NASCAR Hall of Fame reunion. 

In Virginia’s capital, in the heart of the traditional NASCAR landscape, Richmond Raceway has featured some of the most important events in the sport’s history from Lee Petty’s 1-lap victory over the field in the inaugural NASCAR race there in 1953 to his son’s historic 13 wins spanning three decades; to a modern day place setting NASCAR’s Playoff lineup (2004-18), to now playing a role as a spring and summer venue helping to establish which drivers will vie for the sport’s most cherished trophy.

