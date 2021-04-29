NORCROSS – Rhett Wells did plenty of damage with his bat and his arm to help Greater Atlanta Christian overwhelm Stephens County 17-1 and 13-5 in their Class AAA first-round state baseball doubleheader Thursday at Hester Field.
Wells allowed just two hits and stuck out six in five innings on the mound and belted a grand slam while driving in another run at the plate to help ignite the Spartans' power surge in the opener, and then added a three-run homer in Game 2.
Aaron Hobson and Eli Durnell each went deep for GAC in Game 1, with Hobson finishing with three RBIs, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Durnell driving in a pair of runs.
In the nightcap, Collin Helms went 4-for-4 with two triples, four runs scored and four RBIs, while Tyler Holsworth (2-for-4, triple, three RBIs) also contributed to support Graham Stogner, who scattered three hits and four runs and struck out nine.
The Spartans (23-8) will welcome Cherokee Bluff to Hester Field for a second-round doubleheader next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.