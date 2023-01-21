Although the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team posted a 46-16 record, won the Continental Athletic Conference championship and advanced to the NAIA World Series for the fourth consecutive season, Grizzlies coach Jeremy Sheetinger felt his team left a little too much on the table.

“We won games and went back to the World Series for the fourth straight time, but I felt like last year we underachieved for a variety of different reasons and dynamics,” said Sheetinger, whose team won the 2021 NAIA national title and looked to repeat in 2022, but were eliminated after three games. 

