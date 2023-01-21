Although the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team posted a 46-16 record, won the Continental Athletic Conference championship and advanced to the NAIA World Series for the fourth consecutive season, Grizzlies coach Jeremy Sheetinger felt his team left a little too much on the table.
“We won games and went back to the World Series for the fourth straight time, but I felt like last year we underachieved for a variety of different reasons and dynamics,” said Sheetinger, whose team won the 2021 NAIA national title and looked to repeat in 2022, but were eliminated after three games.
“We were fortunate to win the World Series in 2021, but it’s not about getting to the top of the mountain — it’s about staying there. It’s about sustaining that excellence, sustaining that expectation that this is what we came to do and what we work for. It’s not about winning it once — it’s about being in position to come back and do it again. And that’s harder than winning it once.”
The 2023 edition of the GGC club will be filled with new faces as Sheetinger has attracted 25 new players — most of them junior college or Division I transfers — that are expected to help pick up the slack of the 10 departing Grizzlies who signed professional contracts last year. GGC is ranked No. 7 in the NAIA preseason top-25 poll and will open the season with a three-game series starting Feb. 2 against Indiana Wesleyan University.
“We’re extremely excited about our team,” said Sheetinger, now in his fourth season in Lawrenceville. “We made a concerted effort to not only bring in high-quality, high performers but we have what I think is the best collection of people we’ve ever had here at Georgia Gwinnett. Love the team, love our guys, love our chemistry.
“On paper, it’s probably the most talent that we’ve had since starting the program. It lines up extremely well on all sides of the baseball and we’re going to do our best to grind on our guys to make sure the best version of this team shows up every day and if that happens, I think we’re as good as anybody in the country.”
The Grizzlies are composed of 14 sophomores, 12 juniors, nine seniors and one freshman. Bringing in players directly from high school does not appear to appeal to Sheetinger, who has posted a 120-28 record at GGC.
“Freshmen haven’t been our recruiting focus,” he said. “We’re modeling our successful recruiting tactics — to go out and get very high-performance junior college players and open our doors to a variety of Division I transfers. We’re an older group; the majority of our group is anywhere from 21 to 25 years old. Feels like we’re coaching Class A baseball at times.
“But when you’re going up against other talented teams, older experienced players have a better idea and can really flourish in those kinds of environments. It’s our recruiting focus to go after older players.”
Thirteen players return from last year’s team, including junior right-hander Gage Williams (4-3, 70 strikeouts, 2.94 ERA in 2022), junior lefty Tyler Clayton (5-2, 73 strikeouts, 2.24 ERA) and junior infielder (and all-conference selection) Chase Evans (.292, 15 home runs, 97 RBIs, 49 runs).
As has been the case in previous seasons, GGC will have a homefield advantage for a large swath of the season, playing nearly three-quarters of its regular-season games at the Grizzly Baseball Complex, where the team went 37-7 a year ago. The Continental Athletic Conference championships — set for May 6-8 — will also be hosted by the Grizzlies, who will also presumably be named a host site for the first round of the NAIA national tournament.
“Our schedule has always been and will continue to be very home-heavy,” said Sheetinger, whose team will open the season with a 15-game homestand before traveling on Feb. 28 to play at Tennessee Wesleyan. “We’ve got 36 of 50 games at home and that’s consistently been the swing in terms of home versus away.
“A lot of Northern schools come here early in the season and kick off their seasons with us, and as we get into the deeper part of our schedule we’ve got some very challenging away trips and some good home opponents coming in. I really like how the schedule has great balance. When you play at home, you can fall into your routine that can build some comfort.”
When asked his thoughts on being ranked No. 7 in the country, Sheetinger did not mince words.
“We don’t talk about rankings in our program; it’s just not something we spend a lot of time on,” he said. “There’s drama when you get lost in some of that stuff. If you go back and look at preseason rankings, rarely is the team ranked No. 1 still No. 1 at the end of the season.
“We don’t get wrapped up in that too much — for us, it’s a true process-oriented way of thinking. That’s what they thought of us and it’s our opportunity to know we’re better than that and we’ll end better than that and we’ll work out tails off to figure out how to get that product on the field.”
