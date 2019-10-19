LAWRENCEVILLE — For the last 16 years, the Atlanta Gladiators have continued a legacy of professional hockey in metro Atlanta that dates back more that 45 years.
But it was players and coaches of one of the Gladiators’ predecessors, the Atlanta Knights, who gathered together Saturday at Dave and Busters at Sugarloaf Mills to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the top achievement of Atlanta’s hockey history.
Those on-ice personnel reunited with nearly 200 family members and friends, as well as team front office personnel and fans, to look back on and share stories from the 1993-94 season in which the Knights captured the Turner Cup representing the championship of the now-defunct, Triple-A minor-league level International Hockey League.
The event grew from an idea from Craig Jenkins, the former public address announcer for Knights games at the Omni throughout their stay in Atlanta in the 1990s, into an event that included not only Saturday’s reception, but also recognition between periods of the Gladiators home game with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Saturday night at Infinite Energy Arena.
And Indeed, while some players and team personnel have kept in touch with each other, for many others were, it was a chance to see each other again for the first time in nearly 25 years and catch up.
It led to plenty of emotion, from former Knights president and co-owner Richard Adler to general manager and assistant coach Joe Bucchino to both John Paris Jr. and Gene Ubriaco, both of whom served as head coach at different points of the season, to the team’s captain Stan Drulia and the rest of the players and others involved with the team.
“This is awesome,” said Adler, who helped begin the team as an IHL expansion team in 1991, and now runs several businesses in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “I’m not one to stay in touch with people. Well, (former Knights assistant coach and general manager) Joe Bucchino, I always have, but no one else. I was like that with (former business ventures and jobs). I don’t do social media. I don’t do any of that. So this is just awesome.”
Ultimately, most conversations turned to the 1993-94 season that saw the Knights win the IHL’s Midwest Division despite some turmoil that could’ve have disrupted many teams.
Ubriaco, who had been assigned as the head coach by the Knights’ NHL parent club, the Tampa Bay Lightning, after guiding the team to a 35-15-11 mark through the team’s first 61 games to bolster its scouting staff.
That left the Knights’ front office to scramble to find a replacement, and after three games under Bucchino, he convinced Adler to let the man he had hired to coach the Atlanta Fire Ants of the short-lived Roller Hockey International that was also owned by the Knights to have a shot.
One thing Bucchino never told Adler, though, was that Paris was to become the first person of color to be the head coach of a pro hockey team.
“Joe took over for three games, and that didn’t work out very well,” Adler joked. “So we gave John a shot. And everyone asked, ‘Does a black coach bother you?’ No. 1, I didn’t know (Paris is black). And No. 2, I didn’t care. … He was a Canadian, as far as I knew, and if he was good enough for (Hall of Fame coach) Scotty Bowman (who had helped launch Paris’ career), he was good enough for me. It really, really worked out well.”
Both coaches shared their memories of the season, and how well the players handled the transition, which proved to be a key in the team’s Turner Cup playoff run.
“Richard told me that John had hypnotized the goaltenders,” quipped Ubriaco, who is still in hockey as a senior advisor with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. “But that team had to win 12 games to win the cup, and they did in 14 games. That says a lot.”
As tough as it was for Ubriaco to leave such a talented team, Paris had other obstacles to overcome.
Aside from being a pioneer of sorts, he also had what might seemed to have been the unenviable task of following a predecessor that was popular in the locker room and with the fans and try to keep the momentum built up rolling.
He needn’t have worried, as his reception at Saturday’s gathering only affirmed.
“I really want to thank (everyone) for accepting me when I arrived in Atlanta,” Paris said. “We didn’t win because of John Paris. We won because the players wanted to win.”
The also won because many of those players — many of whom were in attendance, including Drulia, Mike Greenlay, Brent Gretzky, Jeff Buchanan, Cory Cross, Shawn Rivers and more — came up big at the right time.
That includes forward Steve Larouche, who scored five goals and added an assist in a 7-6 Game 4 of the best-of-seven championship series against the Fort Wayne Komets that saw the Knights rally from a 5-1 deficit to win in triple overtime and take control of the series.
“That was the turning point of the series,” recalled Drulia, who is now a scout with the Nashville Predators organization. “If we don’t win that game, who knows what happens.”’
In the end, the Knights made what eventually did happen a special moment that has made the Atlanta Knights’ legacy remain alive more than two decades after the team moved to Quebec City in Canada in 1996, which eventually made way for the NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers.
That includes an homage to the team kept up by Gladiators fans, who often yell “Knights” during a line in the signing of the national anthem before each game.
“It’s everywhere now,” Drulia noted. “They do (something similar) now at Dallas Stars games and other places. It’s a gradation from the Atlanta Knights (fans), who started it.”