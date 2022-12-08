MMA: UFC 280-Sterling vs Dillashaw

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; T.J. Dillashaw (blue gloves) before his fight against Aljamain Sterling during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

 Craig Kidwell

The news broke Monday night that two-time UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw would indeed be retiring from mixed martial arts at the age of 36.

In his last octagon appearance at UFC 280, Dillashaw went into his bantamweight title fight with Aljamain Sterling with a compromised shoulder. During the course of the fight, Dillashaw’s shoulder dislocated multiple times, leaving the former bantamweight champion to essentially fight with one arm, which led to a loss by TKO.

