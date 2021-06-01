Although Rik Moore has an extensive background as an educator and coach, he said there’s still plenty to learn about the track and field event he’s become so well known for in Gwinnett County and the state.
Besides leading the Franklin County boys to a Class AA state championship in 1994 and the Mill Creek boys to the Class AAAAAA state crown in 2013, Moore has coached a dozen state champions and seven second-place finishers in the pole vault during a long career that culminated with the 2021 season, his last as the head boys track and field coach at Mill Creek before heading into retirement.
“Franklin County already had a strong track program, and when I started coaching, some of the guys on the team wanted to vault,” said Moore. “So we basically learned the vault together. For me, that was a learning curve that I’m still on. I’m trying to push improvement through coaching and training.
“I took the limited knowledge that I had and tried to learn more. I helped a lot of athletes learn to vault better and I helped a lot more learn how to vault safely.”
The Gainesville native, who graduated from the University of Georgia in 1981 and worked for his brother in Athens for several years before going into education, has spent the last 36 years teaching and coaching and said part of the reason he’s retiring is because he’s flat worn out.
“This is my first foray into retirement,” joked Moore, who began coaching at Mill Creek in 2006. “I don’t know if it will stick or not. Someone I really admire once told me, ‘When it’s time, you’ll know.’ And I knew. The last two years have been pretty tough and I’m tired. It’s time to rest a little bit. ... It’s tough to get up at 4 o’clock every morning to go to work.”
Moore, 62, said he’s not sure if he’ll return to coaching, but he’s sure he’ll take plenty of time to weigh his options.
“I need to at least pause for a little while and catch my breath and see what the next step is," Moore said. "Right now I’m just taking a break. I don’t have any solid plans. ... I just want to get through this year, catch my breath and see what comes after that.”
Besides his work with hundreds, if not thousands, of student-athletes in Northeast Georgia, Moore is well regarded in track and field circles for his expert management of meets featuring teams with hundreds of athletes.
“One of his top attributes is running very, very tight, large track events,” said Mill Creek athletic director Steven Hardegree, who added that assistant coach Will Shelton will succeed Moore as head boys track coach. “When some of our bigger programs around the county (compete), you get into the 200-plus members of a track team for each of those squads and you can have a lot of youngsters participating.
“If you have a large event, you’re talking about hundreds and hundreds of kids, and the one thing Rik has really prided himself on — and has a reputation for — is running a very efficient meet, which in the world of track is very much appreciated. It shows a lot of his organizational skills and attention to detail to his craft.”
For his part, Moore said hosting meets became a necessity due to the size of his teams. Mill Creek has served frequently as host for the annual Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships, which gave him a good opportunity for on-the-job seasoning in the early years.
“Coaching at a school where we have a program that typically has 150 guys every year influenced me to host more meets,” he said. “We have to host meets so our athletes get the opportunity to compete because we can’t take them everywhere. We’d go from hosting three or four meets a year to hosting 10 to 12 meets a year, including sub-varsity, junior varsity and varsity.
“I had to learn the meet director portion of things and it was something I had to hone my skills at a little bit more. Mill Creek already had the county meet and running the Gwinnett County meet was a great experience simply because it was such a vast undertaking, particularly at first. There was a good setup and a good plan, and we just tried to create things that would make it a little more convenient as our facility grew.”
With his time at Mill Creek at an end, Moore said he has enjoyed and appreciated his tenure there.
“It’s been an excellent experience for me,” he said. “One of the reasons I came here was to get my daughters here, so I had three daughters coming down with me every day and all three graduated from Mill Creek. And it was a good shot in the arm for me to go to a bigger system in terms of teaching and expectations and increasing the pace a little bit.”
And it’s clear that when the doors open for the 2021-22 school year, Moore will be missed at Mill Creek.
“He’s going to be hard to replace and, honestly, he’s one of those individuals you can’t replace, and you can’t replace the experience he’s had at Mill Creek,” said Hardegree.
