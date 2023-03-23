Newly hired Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Damon Stoudamire said all the right things.
“This is a tradition-rich program, and one that aspires to get back to winning championships,” he said during his recent introductory press conference. “We're going to galvanize the community, the student body and just get this thing going in the right direction.”
But here’s the reality: Stoudamire is inheriting a program that is at one of its lowest points it has ever been since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference prior to the 1979 season.
The Yellow Jackets went 15-18 this year, which included going winless in January, after going 12-20 the previous season. The two-year mark of 27-38 ranks the fourth-worst two-year span in the past 44 years. The Yellow Jackets went 12-41 their first two seasons combined as an ACC school before going 14-39 in years two and three.
After two Final Fours (1990, 2004), one national title game appearance (2004) and a slew of winning seasons, the Yellow Jackets went 24-38 from 2010-2012.
Now, just two years removed from an ACC Tournament title, Georgia Tech has sunk to a depth it hasn’t seen since Obama was in the White House.
Georgia Tech has made the NCAA Tournament just three times in the past 17 seasons, during which it finished with a winning record in ACC just twice. It hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since the 2009-2010 season under Paul Hewitt.
Stoudamire replaces Josh Pastner, who went 109-114 in seven seasons, but 48 of those wins (44 percent) came in his first three years. Pastner went 53-78 in ACC play, but 11-29 in the past two seasons.
Stoudamire is a bigger name than Pastner, considering he played in the NBA for 15 seasons.
But he’s unproven as a coach. He went 71-77 as the head coach of Pacific in the West Coast Conference from 2016-2021 before becoming an NBA assistant and eventually joining the Boston Celtics in 2021. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to Golden State last season and are among the NBA’s best teams this season.
But being the head coach at a Power 5 school is different, especially at one that was consistently contending for championships under Bobby Cremins and during part of Hewitt’s tenure. The Yellow Jackets’ fan base had spent decades watching some of college basketball’s biggest stars choose to play at The Flats, including Mark Price, Tom Hammonds, Kenny Anderson, Brian Oliver, Dennis Scott, Stephon Marbury, Chris Bosh, Derrick Favors and Jarrett Jack.
This season’s team didn’t have a single player selected for the ACC’s first, second or third team — or even the honorable mention list.
Georgia Tech’s lone signee for 2023 is four-star shooting guard Blue Cain from Florida’s IMG Academy. But he was recruited by Pastner, not Stoudamire.
Georgia’s high school talent is especially rich this year, with state’s top 10 players ranked among the top 115 nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite. The more top players that Stoudamire can convince to join him in downtown Atlanta, the faster the rebuild will happen.
“You’ve got to make people talk to you that don’t want to talk to you,” Stoudamire said. “I look forward to recreating what this was.
“This is a major, major hub here in Atlanta, and I don’t think that it’s been tapped into the way it can be tapped into.”
Next season, the Yellow Jackets — provided they don't lose any players to the transfer portal — could be much better than the team that at one stretch this season lost nine straight games, its longest streak since dropping 13 straight to end the 1980-81 season.
Guard Miles Kelly, who averaged a team-high 14.4 points per game, is a sophomore, as is guard Dallan "Deebo” Coleman, who averaged 9.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Forward Ja’von Franklin, who averaged team-highs in rebounds (8.1), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.6) to go along with 9.7 points per game, has eligibility, as do guards Deivon Smith (8.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.7 apg) and forward Jalen Moore (7.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg). Point guard Kyle Sturdivant — Stoudamire’s godson — who averaged 8.6 points and 3.3 assists per game, can also return.
“From this day forward, it’s all about us, and it’s all about winning and I want people around that are going to help me do that,” Stoudamire said. “Some things are not acceptable. It gets cliché to say we are not gonna lose.
"To get the culture, to get the foundation to get discipline, you have to have a non-negotiable contract with yourself and that's what you have to do. You have to expect nothing but perfection and then if that does not happen, then it damn sure better be close.”
