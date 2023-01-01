Of all the gaudy statistics, both good and bad, that can be associated with top-seeded Georgia’s 42-41 victory over fourth-seeded Ohio State as New Year’s Eve turned into New Year’s Day, the Bulldogs’ biggest advantage wasn’t a number, but a word.
“Our guys are extremely resilient,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.
If there’s any word that best summarizes Georgia’s win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, “resilient” should be it.
What other word better describes a win in which Georgia trailed by 14 points in second, third and fourth quarters?
What other word better describes a win in which Georgia’s vaunted defense got gashed for 467 yards and 41 points?
What other word better describes a win in which Georgia played perhaps its worst game of the season for most of the game yet still beat one of the country’s best teams?
What other word better describes a win in which Georgia's ticket to the national championship game was punched after Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles pulled a 50-yard field goal wide left with three seconds left after making one from two yards closer only three minutes earlier?
Make no mistake: Georgia didn’t play like a defending national champion for much of Saturday’s game.
But the Bulldogs never lost their resiliency or championship mentality.
That’s why they are 14-0 for the first time in school history and will face third-seeded TCU (13-1) for the national title on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, Calif., and Ohio State (11-2) must wait for next year.
“If we want any chance of winning the national championship, we’ve got to play a lot better football than we played tonight, but we’ve got to keep our resilience,” Smart said.
There’s that word again, “resilience.” Smart has used it all season.
The Bulldogs’ resiliency was full on display in the fourth quarter.
After Jack Podlesny’s 31-yard field goal pulled Georgia to within 38-27 with 10:14 remaining, Stetson Bennett continued to add to his lore.
He threw a 76-yard touchdown to a wide-open Arian Smith, who ran his route so fast he caused Lathan Ransom to stumble to the ground, to make it 38-35 with 8:41 to go after Bennett’s two-point conversion pass to Ladd McConkey.
“That one was just run fast, and he did, and he made the dude fall,” Bennett said of Smith. “Dude can do things that people can’t do. He can run like people can’t run, and he can go get the ball.”
After Georgia held the Buckeyes to Ruggles’ 48-yard field goal that extended Ohio State’s advantage to 41-35 with 2:43 left, Bennett looked into his teammates eyes before a drive that will be remembered forever.
“[I was] just looking at everybody and saying, ‘All right, hey, we haven’t played our best, and we haven’t done our jobs to the best of our ability, but we’re here now. It’s in our hands now,’” Bennett said. “Defense stood up whenever we needed them to. Where else would you rather be? Having the ball with two minutes left, and if you score a touchdown, you win the game."
Five players later, Bennett found AD Mitchell in the corner of the end zone for a 42-41 lead with 54 seconds left that proved to the difference after Ruggles’ 50-yard field goal sailed wide left with three seconds left and just as the clock struck midnight to run in the New Year.
Bennett went 23-for-34 passing for 398 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, while Smith, who had caught just three passes for 66 yards all season, had three catches for a game-high 129 yards and a score against the Buckeyes.
Brock Bowers had four catches for 64 yards, while Mitchell had three receptions for 43 yards. Kenny McIntosh had five carries for 70 yards — an average of 14 yards per attempt — and caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
“We were like snipers all night,” Smart said. “We just kept firing.”
Now, Georgia has a little more than a week to prepare for TCU, which showed resiliency of its own in its 51-45 win over second-seeded Michigan (13-0).
TCU quarterback Max Duggan went 14-for-29 passing for 225 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 57 yards and two scores on 15 carries.
Emari Demercado rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while receiver Quentin Johnston was unstoppable by making six catches for 163 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference with 13:07 left.
“I don’t know that we’re ready for TCU right now, based on what I just saw, we got a lot of work to do,” Smart said. “So I don’t know enough about TCU. I know I respect their coach and their program and they’ve done a tremendous job today and we’ve gotta play better.”
