Georgia defensive star Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident Saturday night in Athens after returning from the football team’s win at Kentucky, according to multiple media reports.
The accident reportedly involved multiple vehicles near the area of 520 Macon Highway. The safety’s injuries apparently don’t require surgery and he is responsive, according to Frank Sulkowski of Savannah’s WJCL-TV. Sulkowski spoke with LeCounte’s mother.
UGASports.com cited sources who said LeCounte suffered a concussion and rib injuries while riding a motorcycle.
LeCounte had 13 tackles, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups earlier Saturday in a 14-3 win over Kentucky. That game kicked off at noon.
The senior has a team-high three interceptions along with 26 tackles, and leads all current Bulldogs with 33 career starts.
