The Atlanta Braves have signed veteran pitcher Cole Hamels, a four-time all-star, to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
The deal is reportedly worth $18 million.
Hamels, who turns 36 later this month, went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts with the Cubs last season. The 6-foot-4 left-hander struck out 143 in 141 2/3 innings.
His season was split by a strained oblique injury. He had a 2.98 ERA in 17 starts before the injury, and a 5.79 ERA in 10 starters after the injury.
Hamels’ 13-year MLB career highlights include winning the 2008 World Series, earning National League Championship Series and World Series MVP that season. He had a 4-0 record with a 1.80 ERA in five postseason starts in 2008.
The San Diego native was a first-round pick of the Phillies in 2002.