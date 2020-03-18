A University of Georgia Athletic Association staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, the Red and Black reported.
According to the report, confirmed by an Archnews email to the UGA community, the person is being treated at a local hospital and was last on campus March 6.
The announcement is the first confirmed case at the university that has been reported by UGA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.