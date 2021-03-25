South Gwinnett grad Lou Williams is headed back to the Atlanta Hawks ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, according to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The Hawks plan to trade guard Rajon Rondo to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Williams and a pair of second-round draft picks.
Williams, 34, has been a double-figure scorer in the NBA since his third season in 2007-08 with the 76ers. He played with the Hawks during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, though his time in Atlanta was interrupted by a Jan. 13 knee injury.
The 6-foot-1 guard averages 12.1 points in less minutes (21.9) than his previous three seasons with the Clippers. He averaged 22.6, 20 and 18.2 points the previous three seasons.
He is a three-time winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.
WELCOME HOME!
