NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

 Troy Taormina

A Nevada grand jury indicted New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men in connection with the alleged beating of a man in a Las Vegas nightclub a year ago, per a report Thursday.

KLAS television in Las Vegas said the four face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A court date was set for March 2.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.