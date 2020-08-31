Running back Alvin Kamara’s unexcused absence from New Orleans Saints training camp is related to his contract, sources told ESPN’s Adam Shefter.
The Norcross grad, in the final year of his rookie contract, is reportedly pushing for a contract extension. He is set to make $2.13 million this season.
Kamara, 25, began training camp with the Saints, but has missed sessions lately. The 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year rushed for 728 yards, had 826 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns in his debut season. He had 883 rushing yards, 709 receiving yards and 18 TDs in 2018.
He scored only six TDs last season, rushing for 797 yards and adding 533 receiving yards, after being plagued by ankle and knee problems.
Other NFL running backs have signed noteworthy extensions this offseason, including the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey and the Titans’ Derrick Henry. McCaffrey’s deal pays $16 million per season and Henry’s deal pays $12.5 million.
