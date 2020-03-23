The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed, likely until 2021, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA Today’s Christine Brennan on Monday afternoon.
The details will be worked out over the next month.
“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with Brennan. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”
The Canadian IOC representative expects announcements from the IOC soon.
“It will come in stages,” he said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”
The IOC announced Sunday that it would take the next four weeks to determine a plan on the Olympics. It has ruled out a complete cancellation of the Olympics.
