North Gwinnett grad Josh Imatorbhebhe has agreed to a rookie free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night.
Imatorbhebhe wasn’t selected in the three-day NFL Draft, which concluded Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide receiver began his college football career at USC and played the last two seasons at Illinois. He had 33 catches for 634 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, then had 22 catches for 297 yards and three scores in the shortened 2020 season.
Imatorbhebhe tested extremely well at his Pro Day, highlighted by a 46 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 11-2 broad jump.
