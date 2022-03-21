Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) laugh after the first day of Giants practice on July 28, 2021.
Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com
Norcross grad Lorenzo Carter, a former Georgia Bulldogs standout, is headed to the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN reported Monday that Carter, an edge-rushing linebacker, plans to a sign a one-year deal with the hometown Falcons. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder had bid farewell to the Giants in a social media post on Sunday.
Edge rusher is a major position of need for the Falcons, who likely will continue to add players there in free agency and through April’s NFL Draft.
Carter, 26, was a star in football and basketball at Norcross before signing with Georgia. He was a third-round pick of the Giants who showed improvement before tearing his Achilles early in the 2020 NFL season. He started slow last season in his comeback but finished strong with five sacks in the Giants’ final four games.
He has 153 tackles, 14 1/2 sacks and 15 passes defended in four seasons with the Giants.
