Former Norcross point guard Kyle Sturdivant is in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
Sturdivant played in 21 Southern California games in 2019-20 as a freshman reserve, and missed time because of the sudden death of his father Gary in an accident.
