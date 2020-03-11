The NBA has suspended the season, effectively immediately, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s game was halted just before tipoff after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, Wojnarowski said. The test results were learned prior to the Thunder-Jazz game and ESPN reported the teams’ players were being quarantined at the arena.
The NBA will take a hiatus, allowing them to consider options for the future.
“This is the last night of NBA games for the foreseeable future,” Wojnarowski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.