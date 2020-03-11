NBA: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

Mar 11, 2020; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Utah Jazz fans react after an announcement that the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed before tip off at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

 Alonzo Adams

The NBA has suspended the season, effectively immediately, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s game was halted just before tipoff after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, Wojnarowski said. The test results were learned prior to the Thunder-Jazz game and ESPN reported the teams’ players were being quarantined at the arena.

The NBA will take a hiatus, allowing them to consider options for the future.

“This is the last night of NBA games for the foreseeable future,” Wojnarowski said.

Recommended for you

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.