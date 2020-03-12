Major League Baseball is planning to suspend baseball operations indefinitely by Thursday afternoon, according to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
The decision means Spring Training is over for MLB teams, including the Atlanta Braves. Passan reported that the league likely will delay the beginning of its regular season as well.
The Braves’ season opener was scheduled for March 26 at Arizona. All 30 MLB teams had a game scheduled for March 26, league-wide opening day.
