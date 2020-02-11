The Atlanta Hawks have agreed with Norcross grad Brandon Goodwin on a two-year contract, making him a full-time NBA player for the club.
The Athletic first reported the good news for the second-year guard, who had been on a two-way contract to share time between the Hawks and their G-League team, the College Park Skyhawks. He was a midseason all-star in the G-League after averaging 19.1 points, 7.8 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals, but has been with the NBA team since December.
He has played heavy minutes at times as a fill-in for Trae Young, and has provided a spark off the bench. His contract for next season makes him a leading candidate to be Young’s backup again. Through 25 games, he has averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 13.6 minutes.
The deal is reportedly worth $522,738 for the remainder of this season, then $1.7 million for the 2020-21 season.
