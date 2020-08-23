Former Grayson standout Jeremiah Smith’s Georgia Tech football career is over, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Ken Sugiura.
Smith, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound redshirt freshman, has been medically disqualified and placed on medical scholarship. The defensive back did not play in 2019 as he took a redshirt season.
Smith was a first-team all-region and second-team all-county selection as a Grayson senior. He also played baseball for the Rams.
