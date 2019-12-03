Former Wesleyan star Mikayla Coombs had her transfer waiver to the University of Georgia denied by the NCAA, forcing her to sit out the 2019-20 season, according to a report from the Macon Telegraph.
Coombs transferred after two seasons at the University of Connecticut with hopes of immediate eligibility at UGA. But Bulldogs coach Joni Taylor told the Telegraph that Coombs must sit out this season and can’t travel with the team. She will have two seasons of eligibility left.
“We’re very disappointed,” Taylor said in the Telegraph story. “We felt like these were extenuating circumstances that granted them the opportunity to transfer. You do things the right way, and it comes back that it’s denied.”
Coombs, a 2017 Wesleyan grad, played sparingly at UConn, but was a star as a high-schooler, earning McDonald’s All-American honors, as well as the Miss Georgia Basketball and Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year awards.
She led the Wolves to the Class A Private state title as a senior when she averaged 16.9 points, 7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4 steals.