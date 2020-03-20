Georgia Bulldog football fans got their wish Friday.
Former UGA star Todd Gurley agreed to a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report by ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. The star running back was released a day earlier in a cost-cutting move by the Rams.
Gurley, 25, fills the void created this week when the Falcons waived all-pro running back Devonta Freeman in a similar cost-cutting move. Gurley now reunites with former Rams teammate Dante Fowler, who agreed to a three-year, $48 million contract this week.
Gurley earned a huge payday from the Rams that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history before the 2018 season. He received a four-year, $60 million extension — with two years left on his rookie contract — with $45 million in guaranteed money after earning 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors and contending for league MVP honors.
The Rams selected Gurley with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He rushed for 1,251 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2018, but he rushed for a career-low 857 yards last season because of issues from a left knee injury. The same knee problem sidelined him the final two games of the 2018 regular season, then played only briefly in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII that season.
Gurley has rushed for 5,404 yards and has 70 TDs total in his five NFL season. He also has 218 receptions for 2,090 yards.
