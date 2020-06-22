Former Central Gwinnett quarterback Jarren Williams plans to transfer to Garden City Community College (Kans.), according to a report from JuCo Football Scouting.
Williams started 10 of the Miami Hurricanes’ 13 games last season, but entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in January. He threw for 2,187 yards and 19 touchdowns, including a school-record six in a win over Louisville, last season.
