The Atlanta Falcons plan to release running back Devonta Freeman, according to a report by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The move saves $3 million against the salary cap and cuts ties with the 27-year-old, a two-time Pro Bowl selection for the Falcons. It also leaves the Falcons in search of a No. 1 running back, either through the NFL Draft or in free agency. The other backs on the roster are Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison.
Freeman has missed significant time with injuries, particularly since signing a five-year contract before the 2017 season. He played in only two games in 2018 before bouncing back to start 14 games last year.
He had three straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards from 2015 to 2017. He rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns, along with 257 catches for 2,015 yards and 11 scores, in six seasons with the Falcons. His yards from scrimmage are 10th-most in club history.
Atlanta selected Freeman in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
