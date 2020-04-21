NFL: Super Bowl LIII-Opening Night

Jan 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during Opening Night for Super Bowl LIII at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 Kirby Lee

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a trade with the New England Patriots for tight end Rob Gronkowski, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The trade, pending a physical, reunites Gronkowski with new Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who left New England this year in free agency.

New England will receive a fourth-round pick in the deal, while Tampa Bay also gets a seventh-round selection, according to Schefter.

