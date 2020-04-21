The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a trade with the New England Patriots for tight end Rob Gronkowski, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The trade, pending a physical, reunites Gronkowski with new Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who left New England this year in free agency.
New England will receive a fourth-round pick in the deal, while Tampa Bay also gets a seventh-round selection, according to Schefter.
