Outfielder Yasiel Puig will sign with the Atlanta Braves, a source confirmed to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand.
Puig’s signing, pending a physical, fills an outfield void for the Braves after all-star Nick Markakis chose to skip the 60-game season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Puig, 29, also is a former all-star who rose to fame during his hot start with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his team for the first six seasons of his MLB career. He played for both the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians in 2019.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound slugger hit .267 with 24 home runs, 84 RBIs and a career-high 19 stolen bases between those two teams in 2019.
