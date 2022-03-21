The Atlanta Falcons have ended the Matt Ryan era, agreeing Monday to trade the most successful quarterback in franchise history.
Atlanta traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick, according to ESPN reports. The future of Ryan in Atlanta was questioned after the team looked into acquiring former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a Gainesville native who eventually was traded to the Browns. Watson’s deal would have been controversial as he is facing 22 civil suits for inappropriate conduct and sexual assault by a group of female massage therapists.
Ryan saw his $7.5 million roster bonus delayed to this week — it was originally due March 18 — to see what happened with Watson. The team decided Monday to move on from Ryan, who reportedly will put a dead money hit of $40.525 million on the Falcons’ salary cap this season.
Ryan, who turns 37 in May, has been the Falcons’ starter since they drafted him third overall in 2008. He earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors that season and continued to put up prolific numbers throughout his 14 seasons in Atlanta.
He threw for more than 4,000 yards every season from 2011 until 2020, and has at least 20 touchdown passes in every season of his career. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, as well as the NFL MVP in 2016, when he threw for 4,944 and 38 TDs while leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl.
Since his MVP season, the Falcons have struggled to win thanks in large part to a porous offensive line that has given up at least 40 sacks of Ryan each season. He played last season without a consistent receiving threat outside of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts after the team traded away Julio Jones and saw Calvin Ridley miss nearly the entire season.
Atlanta has struggled similarly on defense, which led to the firing of previous head coach Dan Quinn and the hiring of Arthur Smith before the 2021 season. Smith praised Ryan during and after last season, which saw him get hit more than any quarterback in the NFL, though the coach didn't commit to Ryan and his large salary for 2022 and beyond.
Ryan reportedly hoped to remain in Atlanta with a contract extension. Instead, the team likely will look at a future option to replace him, either with a veteran like Marcus Mariota, who played for Smith in Tennessee, or possibly in April's draft, where the team holds the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.
"There's not many guys like Matt that can operate the level he does," Smith told ESPN. "The leadership, the real leadership that goes on behind the scenes. The way he prepares. He's the same guy every day. That's a huge compliment to him."
Ryan now will pursue his first Super Bowl title with the Colts, who are better equipped to win immediately while the Falcons go through rebuilding mode. Indianapolis has shuffled through quarterbacks during head coach Frank Reich's tenure, including a one-year trial with Carson Wentz before trading him recently to the Washington Commanders for two second-round picks. Indianapolis, which has posted a winning record three of the past four seasons with two playoff trips, already has a potent running game led by Jonathan Taylor.
Thanks Matt! Best of luck with Colts
