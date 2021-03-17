Georgia Tech will be without big man and ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright for its first-round NCAA Tournament basketball game, according to multiple reports Wednesday night.
The news, first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman and Brett McMurphy, leaves the ACC champion Yellow Jackets without Wright for Friday’s NCAA opener against Loyola Chicago. It was previously reported that a member of Tech’s traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, which likely signals that person is Wright, a senior who was pivotal in Tech’s first NCAA appearance since 2010.
Wright averages 17.4 points, 8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks.
