With an overhauled lineup, the Wesleyan girls cross country team repeated its performance from a year ago.
The Wolves used the same formula — no single-digit scorers, but plenty of depth — to win their second straight Class A Private state championship Saturday in Carrollton. They put all five scorers between 17th and 30th for 96 points, 26 ahead of runner-up Landmark Christian, claiming the seventh title in program history in a race that saw Hebron Christian teammates Ellie Brewer and Brooke Browning finish second and third, respectively.
“I could not be more proud,” Wesleyan coach Chad McDaniel said. “It’s interesting because we try to scout it as well as we can and try and figure out where folks are going to be, but it never quite goes as planned. I’ll give our girls credit. We have a team somewhat similar to last year. We’re not going to have anybody in the top 10, a single-digit scorer, but we have a whole lot of girls who are really, really fast. Our depth is really great this year all the way to the 16th runner.”
Wesleyan’s title wasn’t the only highlight of a Saturday full of successes by Gwinnett girls cross country teams and individuals.
Parkview senior Emma Geaney capped her high school career with the county’s top girls performance of the day, taking third in AAAAAAA with a time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds. Her finish helped the Panthers to a Gwinnett-best seventh place in the team standings. She was backed up by teammates Haley Primm (13th, 19:59), Jaimie Chen (30th, 20:34), Abi Debebe (82nd, 21:47) and Zhari Maxineau (98th, 22:08).
North Gwinnett was just behind Parkview in eighth with top-100 finishes from Iris Porter (17th, 20:10), Ellie Brink (37th, 20:55), Sacha Brickey (38th, 20:58), Tori Meyer (65th, 21:34), Marianna Gazzara (72nd, 21:41) and Kate Lewis (95th, 22:02).
Mill Creek senior Emily Guy joined Geaney at the front of the pack with a fifth-place run in 19:43. Guy’s showing, along with teammates Evelyn Schlitz (43rd, 21:05) and Kathryn Scales (50th, 21:10), helped the Hawks to 11th in the team standings, one spot ahead of Brookwood, which was led by Allie Wardle (18th, 20:12), Hannah Mobley (53rd, 21:17), Trinity Thurman (56th, 21:25) and Jillian Rovie (88th, 21:52).
Norcross’ Kyra Andrews took eighth in 19:51, joining Geaney and Guy in the top 10. Her Blue Devils were 14th with other top scorers Alexa Foster (73rd, 21:42), Kylie Dommert (79th, 21:45) and Emily Rodriguez (83rd, 21:48) chipping in.
While Wesleyan couldn’t match the top-10 finishes by the AAAAAAA runners, it didn’t need it to repeat as the team champion. The Wolves also won the title with a youthful lineup — five of their top six finishers were freshmen or sophomores.
The first of those runners to cross the finish line was sophomore Julie Anne Bush, who was 17th in 21:40.
“(Bush) stepped up and was our top runner (Saturday),” McDaniel said. “She has been about fourth on the team all season. She kind of ran the race of a lifetime today, similar to what (2020 top finisher) Katherine Graddy did last year.”
Bush didn’t have to wait long for her teammates to finish. She was followed by freshman Ansley Voss (19th, 21:52), freshman Kyra Brubaker (20th, 21:54), senior Sophie Villa (22nd, 21:58), freshman Eva Murphy (30th, 22:27), sophomore Abigail Glover (37th, 22:40) and junior Kate O’Shields (75th, 23:44).
“I’m really proud of how hard we worked,” McDaniel said. “I hope that’s a common theme for us every year that we’ve got kids who want to work, who are willing to make sacrifices outside of the normal practice day like eating the right things, getting enough sleep, being better teammates, thinking of others ahead of yourself. Our school motto is JOY — Jesus, others, yourself — and I think this team epitomizes that more than any. In addition to being great competitors, they are hard workers and they’re a fun group to coach with a great sense of humor.”
While Wesleyan took the big trophy, the Hebron girls (sixth as a team with 195 points) had a memorable day individually with three runners in the top 13 in A Private. Brewer took second in 19:30 and Browning was third in 19:59, trailing only state champion Cara Joyce (19:18) of Atlanta International. The Lions’ Georgia Piper was 13th (21:06) and Lizzy Jacobs also was in the top 100 in 77th (23:48).
Peachtree Ridge claimed a 19th-place finish in AAAAAAA with the help of Alitza Dennard (66th, 21:36) and Sydney Augmon (80th, 21:46), and Duluth was 21st behind Lyric Minter (58th, 21:26) and Kaitlyn Park (70th, 21:40). Mountain View (26th) and Archer (28th) each had a top individual performer — Archer’s Emily Cragin was 20th (20:16) and Mountain View’s Kallie Henderson was 35th (20:46).
Grayson was 29th and South Gwinnett was 30th in AAAAAAA.
In AAAAAA, the Buford girls were 15th with three runners in the top 100 — Addison Steinbrecher (56th, 22:00), Hayden Bailey (78th, 22:32) and Cayden Boyer (88th, 22:41). The Wolves were followed by Dacula in 21st and Lanier in 26th.
