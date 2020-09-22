Major League Soccer announced Tuesday the schedule and broadcast details for the remainder of the 2020 MLS regular season.
In addition to the previous schedule announcement, Atlanta United will play five home matches and six away matches to close out the 2020 regular season, which concludes Nov. 8.
Earlier Tuesday, AMB Sports + Entertainment announced that Atlanta United and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons will invite fans in limited capacity to Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning with the Falcons’ home game vs. the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11.
The final two Atlanta United home matches of the regular season to be played on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1 will have fans in attendance in limited capacity. Atlanta United season ticket members will receive further communication on ticket allocation which will begin the week of Oct. 5.
In addition to the previously announced matches at home against FC Dallas (Sept. 23) and away against Chicago Fire (Sept. 27), Atlanta United’s remaining nine matches are as follows:
Oct. 3 at D.C. United, 7 p.m. (FSSE)
Oct. 7 Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. (FSSE)
Oct. 10 NY Red Bulls, 6 p.m. (FSS)
Oct. 14 at Inter Miami CF, 8 p.m. (FSSE)
Oct. 18 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. (FSSE)
Oct. 24 DC United, 4 p.m. (FSSE)
Oct. 28 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Nov. 1 FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m. (FSSE)
Nov. 8 at Columbus Crew, 3:30 p.m. (FSSE)
