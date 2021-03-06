WALESKA – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team dropped a pair of road games to No. 21 Reinhardt University 6-1 and 2-1 Saturday afternoon.
The games marked the first road trip for the Grizzlies this spring. The team opened the season by sweeping a home doubleheader against Reinhardt on February 10.
GGC (11-3) took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning in the second contest when a throw from the Reinhardt left fielder allowed junior second baseman Holly Janco to score. The play was created following a base hit from freshman Kloey Goins.
Reinhardt (16-4) would get a clutch two-out, go-ahead home run from Emma Adams in the bottom of the sixth to complete the sweep.
The Eagles built a 6-0 lead by the fourth inning in the opener. The team scored three runs in the third inning.
Janco collected three hits to lead GGC’s offense in the doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.