LAWRENCEVILLE — Rehabbing Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies capped off a legendary five-hit performance with a walk-off home run to lift the Gwinnett Stripers over the Durham Bulls 5-4 at Coolray Field on Tuesday night.
Albies finished 5-for-5 with the home run, two runs, and three RBIs. His five hits matched a team record, last achieved by Sean Kazmar Jr. on Aug. 28, 2019 vs. Norfolk. His walk-off home run was the team's first since Orlando Arcia's on May 16, 2021 vs. Louisville.
The Stripers (64-70) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning before the Bulls knotted it up at 2-2 with Luke Raley's double and Ruben Cardenas' single in the fourth. But the Stripers moved back ahead in the bottom of the fourth on Albies' bloop single scoring Delino DeShields Jr., then added an insurance run on Hernan Perez' sacrifice fly. The score held at 4-2 until the top of the eighth, when Josh Lowe's double and Joe Hudson's sacrifice fly tied the game. Albies sent everyone home with his home run (1) to center leading off the bottom of the ninth off Angel Perdomo (L, 2-2).
DeShields doubled and scored twice on a 1-for-3 night. Bryce Elder (ND) tossed 6.0 quality innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six. Roel Ramirez (W, 1-0) picked up the win after a clean ninth.
The Stripers now have seven walk-off victories in 2022 and are 15-12 in games decided in the final at-bat.
Gwinnett and Durham play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Jared Shuster (0-2, 4.15 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Nathan Wiles (Triple-A Debut) for the Bulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.