LAWRENCEVILLE — Rehabbing Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies capped off a legendary five-hit performance with a walk-off home run to lift the Gwinnett Stripers over the Durham Bulls 5-4 at Coolray Field on Tuesday night.

Albies finished 5-for-5 with the home run, two runs, and three RBIs. His five hits matched a team record, last achieved by Sean Kazmar Jr. on Aug. 28, 2019 vs. Norfolk. His walk-off home run was the team's first since Orlando Arcia's on May 16, 2021 vs. Louisville.

