NORFOLK, Va. — Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright pitched six innings in his first rehab start for Gwinnett as the Stripers fell 6-3 to the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.
Ryan O’Hearn’s grand slam off Wright erased Gwinnett’s 2-1 lead in the third inning, lifting Norfolk (4-1) to the win.
Justin Dean opened the scoring with a two-run single in the top of the second, staking the Stripers (2-3) to a 2-0 lead. O’Hearn tripled and scored to make it 2-1 in the second, and in the third launched a 3-1 pitch from Wright (L, 0-1) over the wall in left-center for a go-ahead grand slam (3). Gwinnett cut the deficit to 5-3 on an RBI single by Yolmer Sanchez in the fifth, but Lewin Diaz made it 6-3 with a long solo homer (1) in the seventh.
Dean finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Sanchez went 2-for-5 with one RBI. Wright yielded five runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out six over six innings. Following 5.0 innings of three-run baseball from Tides starter Drew Rom (W, 1-0), four Norfolk relievers combined on four scoreless, five-hit frames.
Wright entered the outing having not allowed a run in 23 consecutive Triple-A innings dating back to September 19, 2021, but saw that streak end at 24 innings on Jordan Westburg’s RBI groundout in the second. Vaughn Grissom went 1-for-5 and has hit safely in all five games this season (.429, 9-for-21, 1.395 OPS).
Gwinnett plays at Norfolk again Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Left-hander Domingo Robles will start for the Stripers vs. righty Ryan Watson for the Tides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.