wrightcgshomediawall.png

Kyle Wright pitches during the Gwinnett Stripers’ win on Sept. 19, 2021.

 Jamie Spaar/Gwinnett Stripers

NORFOLK, Va. — Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright pitched six innings in his first rehab start for Gwinnett as the Stripers fell 6-3 to the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.

Ryan O’Hearn’s grand slam off Wright erased Gwinnett’s 2-1 lead in the third inning, lifting Norfolk (4-1) to the win.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.