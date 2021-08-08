LAWRENCEVILLE – The Gwinnett Stripers took both games of a doubleheader over the Charlotte Knights on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field, winning the opener 4-3 and posting an 8-2 win in Game 2.
With the pair of wins, Gwinnett finishes 16-2 against Charlotte this season.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 1, rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud hit a hard grounder down the third-base line to score Drew Waters for the 4-3 walk-off victory.
In Game 2, Ryan Casteel’s two-run home run (4) off Jimmy Lambert (L, 3-3) in the second inning gave Gwinnett a 3-2 lead. The Stripers (46-38) added five more runs in the fifth inning including a two-run shot by Travis Demeritte (13) to make it 8-2.
Orlando Arcia led Gwinnett in hitting for the day, going 4-for-7 with a two-run homer (14) and two runs scored. D’Arnaud finished 2-for-4 with two singles in Game 1. Sean Kazmar Jr. smashed a solo shot (8) in Game 1, while Cristian Pache led off Game 2 with a solo home run (7).
Jacob Webb (W, 1-1) took the Game 1 win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning. Tanner Roark (W, 4-1) contributed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win in Game 2.
The Stripers are now 7-3 in doubleheaders, having swept a twin-bill three times this year (June 9 at Memphis and July 8 vs. Nashville). Though he did not pitch in a save situation, A.J. Minter extended his scoreless streak to seven games (7 1/3 innings). Arcia hit .333 (8-for-24) with a double, homer and four RBIs in his first series back with Gwinnett.
Gwinnett returns to action Tuesday against Durham in a 7:05 p.m. game at Coolray Field
