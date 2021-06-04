The Peachtree Ridge Athletics Golf Tournament, which raises money for the high school’s athletic department, will be June 21 at TPC Sugarloaf.
Registration ends June 10 for the event, a four-person scramble that begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Complimentary breakfast biscuits, non-alcoholic drinks during the round and a full lunch buffet are included in registration. Prizes and awards also will be presented.
For more information, go to https://prhslions.com/2021/06/03/prhs-golf-tournament-presented-by-softpath-system/ or email to Ryan.Lesniak@gcpsk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.