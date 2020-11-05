Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 6-2, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 42-21
Mountain View Bears (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: John Poitevint
Record: 1-6, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 42-24
Collins Hill holds the region lead and frontrunner status in the 8-AAAAAAA championship chase after last Friday’s convincing win over North Gwinnett.
“We’ve not put together a game like this all year,” Gregory said after the win. “We knew we could do it. I’m so proud of our kids for believing in this.”
The Eagles’ passing attack keyed a 42-point outburst against the typically stifling North Gwinnett defense, which had allowed just 33 points in its previous five games. Sam Horn threw for 345 yards and five touchdowns, three to Sean Norris, who had six catches for 129 yards. Travis Hunter had five catches for 144 yards and two TDs, a 9-yard TD run and seven tackles and an interception on defense.
Collins Hill’s defensive standouts in the North win included James Smith (12 tackles, four for losses, one forced fumble), Christian Harris (10 tackles, one interception, one pass breakup) and Rich Dorsey (13 tackles, two for losses, one forced fumble).
Mountain View nearly knocked off Mill Creek last week in its region opener, only to watch the host Hawks rally in the fourth quarter. The Bears had a big night throwing the ball with quarterback Nathan Payne (1,363 passing yards, 12 TDs this season) and wide receivers Mossiah Carter (46 catches, 606 yards, eight TDs) and Marcus Brand (41 catches, 510 yards, three TDs) leading the way.
Mountain View also got punt blocks from both Derrick Smith and M.J. Wantuadi in the Mill Creek game. Smith scooped up his block and returned it for a TD.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Collins Hill won 27-0 last year
Location: Mountain View High School
