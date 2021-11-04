Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 7-2, 3-0 region
Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 58-14
Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 4-5, 1-2 region
Last week: Had a bye
Bragging rights are at stake for both football teams in this heralded rivalry, but the result doesn’t impact Brookwood much in the standings. The Broncos, who can finish with a perfect region record, already have the Region 4-AAAAAAA title and a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs locked up after convincing wins over Newton (28-6), Grayson (35-14) and South Gwinnett (58-14).
Parkview is in a more complex situation. It has multiple ways to clinch a state playoff berth, the clearest is a victory over Brookwood. If the Panthers lose, their fate hinges on the South Gwinnett-Newton game. A Newton victory in that one clinches a playoff spot for Parkview. A South victory by 16 or more points (and a Parkview loss to Brookwood) forces a three-way tie and is the only scenario that knocks Parkview out of the playoffs.
Brookwood blitzed South Gwinnett in a 35-point first quarter last Friday, kick-starting a 51-point first half that featured pick-sixes from Cory Elliott and Patrick Campbell, a fumble return touchdown by Bryce Freeman and a safety. The improved Bronco defense also got big games from Malcolm McCain (10 tackles, one for loss, one sack), Princeton Brown (11 tackles, one for loss), Jordan Davenport (eight tackles, one for loss) and Michael Haynes (five tackles, interception, blocked punt) also played well. Surrounding the defensive scores, Dylan Longergan (three TDs), Stone Bonner (four catches, 88 yards, two TDs) and the Brookwood offense was productive.
Parkview scored a key region win in its last game Oct. 22, rallying past South for a 21-12 win. It snapped a two-game stretch of painfully close losses to Newton (27-24) and Grayson (28-21).
Khyair Spain excelled on both offense (14 rushes, 114 yards, TD) and defense (nine tackles, sack, fumble recovery, caused fumble, QB hurry) in the win over South, while Mike Matthews had a pair of TDs on his five catches. Kendal Beard (eight tackles, fumble recovery) stood out on defense, while lineman J.B. Brown (88 percent blocking grade on offense, three tackles, one for loss on defense) was a two-way force.
While Brookwood holds a 23-16 edge in the rivalry, it has been a back-and-forth series the past decade with each team winning five times.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Brookwood won 35-25 last year
Location: Parkview High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.