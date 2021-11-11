Archer’s turnaround season has been one of the great stories of the Gwinnett football season. After an 0-4 start against a difficult non-region schedule, the Tigers reeled off six straight victories to win the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship, the program’s fourth region title and first since 2017.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling for these kids and this coaching staff,” Archer head coach Andy Dyer said after the game. “Like a lot of people, we’ve worked our tails off all year to get to this point.”
Archer has allowed only seven points — a first-quarter touchdown by Duluth — during its six-game winning streak. The first five victories in that streak were by lopsided fashion, then the Tigers defeated Norcross 9-0 last week on a trio of Miles Hamby field goals.
The defense had another strong showing to shut out Norcross behind stellar play from Caleb Wooden (six tackles, one for loss, interception), Sean Spearman (seven tackles, two for losses, sack), Jacob Bridges (eight tackles, one for loss), Sam Rwibuka (three tackles, one for loss) and Alex Mincey (six tackles, one for loss, one forced fumble).
Up first in Friday’s Class AAAAAAA state playoff opener is Alpharetta. The Raiders’ record is deceiving because of an 0-5 stretch against powers Hoover (Ala.), Grayson, North Cobb, Collins Hill and Milton from Aug. 27-Oct. 1.
Many medals are issued by the U.S. government to members of the Armed Forces. But what do the medals mean, how are they earned, and where do they rank in terms of prominence and prestige? Stacker takes a look at military medals and what they mean. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.