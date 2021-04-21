SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s boys soccer team made a fierce comeback Wednesday night, but came up short against Roswell in a match that ended on penalty kicks.
The visiting Hornets (7-10-1) won 3-2 after building a 2-0 lead only to watch Region 8-AAAAAAA champion North (8-8-1) rally to force overtime and eventually PKs.
It was a painful ending to a breakthrough season for North, which won its first region title in 14 years.
